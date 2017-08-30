Heidi Klum, Mel B & Tyra Banks Step Out In Style for 'America's Got Talent' Quarterfinals!

Heidi Klum is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the red carpet for the quarterfinals round of America’s Got Talent season twelve live shows on Tuesday (August 29) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old entertainer was joined by her fellow judges Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as well as host Tyra Banks.

This is the second week Mel has showed up for the live shows with different color hair. Last week, Mel rocked silver hair for the second week of live shows.



Are you watching @agt ?

FYI: Heidi is wearing an alice + olivia dress. Tyra is wearing a Stello gown.