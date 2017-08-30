Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 9:00 am

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill posted a shirtless photo to Instagram with his girlfriend Lucy Cork, and lots of fans took notice of the seaside pic.

“Getting some R&R in before the summer slips away. Worry not though, my moustache continues to thrive…#Seastache” the 34-year-old Justice League star captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

In the comments of the photo, many fans were chiming in that they loved Henry’s look. Fans also noticed that Henry‘s pal and co-star from The Man From U.N.C.L.E, Armie Hammer, also commented on the photo.

“Nice nipples…..,” Armie wrote to Henry – and you can see the screenshot of the comment below!
Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Henry Cavill

