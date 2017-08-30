Hilary Duff Smiles in Style While Shopping in West Hollywood

Hilary Duff is getting in some retail therapy.

The Younger actress was spotted shopping solo on Wednesday (August 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Hilary sported a sleeveless Detroit Tigers tee on her retail run, complete with black leggings.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary sent love to her home town of Houston on Monday (August 28) in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Twitter, writing: “This is beyond devastating truly heartbroken for my home town. #staystrong #deepintheheart”

Earlier in the month, Hilary was photographed getting her PDA on in LA with her new beau, businessman Ely Sandvik.

Hilary‘s show Younger is currently in its fourth season, airing now on TV Land.