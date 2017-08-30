Jaime King Shows the Importance Of Sunscreen By Playing a Lifeguard in New PSA!

Jaime King is teaming up with Stand Up To Cancer and Rally Health to get the word out about sunscreen and skin cancer prevention in this humorous new PSA, which debuted with ATTN:.

“I am honored to join Stand Up To Cancer, Rally and ATTN: in this campaign. So many of us don’t realize just how dangerous overexposure to the sun can be, and how prevalent skin cancer is in the U.S. Through this PSA, we want to emphasize the importance of sun-safety and the simple steps people can take to protect themselves against skin cancer,” Jaime, a Stand Up To Cancer ambassador, said in a statement.

The PSA, titled “SPF Splain,” intends to show just how harmful then sun’s rays can be on your skin and how important sunscreen can be to protect yourself. In the PSA, Jaime plays a lifeguard out to prove that the most dangerous thing on the beach isn’t the water or sharks – it’s the sun.

Just Jared got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Jaime‘s PSA, which you can also watch inside…