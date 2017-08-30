Jay-Z Reads Inspiring New Poem 'Dream. On.' Ahead of Made in America Festival - Watch Here!

Jay-Z is getting fans pumped up for his headlining set at Budweiser’s upcoming 2017 Made in America Festival.

The 47-year-old rapper has created an anthemic poem called “Dream. On.” dedicated to human power and ambition with an accompanying visual in which his words paint the picture of his past and how it lead him to pursue his dream.

“It takes tears, sweat, blood, five CCs,” Jay says in the clip. “Because I know what a kid in apartment 5C see/ Heaven knows all I had was hella hope/ Speed dating with destiny, I couldn’t tell her no.”

The “Dream. On.” visual is set to play at the beginning of Jay-Z‘s set at Made in America fest, which takes place September 2nd and 3rd in Philadelphia – See the full lineup here!



Budweiser | JAY-Z | Dream. On.