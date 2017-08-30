Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 5:38 pm

Jennifer Lopez Looks Fierce While Wrapping Up Filming for 'Shades of Blue' Season 3!

Jennifer Lopez throws a few fierce glances and a smile in the direction of photographers while wrapping filming on the third season of Shades of Blue on Wednesday (August 30) in New York City.

The entertainer was spotted shooting in Harlem with Nick Wechsler, a new addition to the cast of the show, who is playing the role of Detective Cole.

Jennifer was photographed getting cozy on set with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez earlier in the month.

“Feeling the last day feels on the set of #shadesofblue!!! Cant believe we are wrapping our 3rd season!! Feels like we just started first season yesterday…And that’s a testament to all the amazing people I get to work with everyday!! Truly love and appreciate you all!! Here’s to another great season!!! Done…And scene!!” Jennifer wrote on her Instagram.
Credit: Jose Perez; Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

