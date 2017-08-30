Jessica Alba Attends Honest Company Press Conference

Jessica Alba is all smiles as she gives a tour of her Honest Company offices on Thursday (August 24) in Playa Vista, Calif.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress and businesswoman showed off her baby bump in a black dress and floral-kimono as promoted her beauty company.

Jessica was recently spotted making her way through LAX Airport after a flight in an all black outfit with white jacket.

