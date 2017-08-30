JJ Watt's Houston Harvey Fund Has Raised Over 6 Million Dollars

JJ Watt set up a fund to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, and the money raised has exceeded all expectations.

In his latest estimate, the 28-year-old NFL star says they’ve raised of six million dollars and his new goal is 10 million.

With every goal reached, JJ has made a video thanking everyone for their contributions.

If you didn’t know, JJ plays on the defense of the Houston Texans, and the hurricane has really affected him and his teammates, along with the rest of the community. The Texans have officially just cancelled their football game against the Dallas Cowboys, which was supposed to take place tomorrow.