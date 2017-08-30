John Boyega Reacts to His Carnival Dance Moves on Twitter, Says 'Rey Would Back It Up'!
John Boyega danced and had a good time at Notting Hill Carnival in London, England this past weekend, and one particular video had fans talking.
The 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi star posted a video on Instagram with him and a woman and many people had various things to say back to him on Twitter.
John was ready to respond to lots of people – those who didn’t judge him, those who wished they were the dancer in question, and more.
“It´s not funny. Can you imagine strong females like Padme, Leia or Rey in a similar situation? I can´t,” one person posted, to which John responded, “Yep! Rey would back it up!!!! Wooooooiiiiiii”
Watch the video John posted below…
Click inside to see some of the tweets John sent out in response…
Yep! Rey would back it up!!!! Wooooooiiiiiii 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/QpemYxHWjX
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 30, 2017
You know what I mean? Lmao they got the wrong guy https://t.co/MPJjIAnc3k
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 30, 2017
lol they thought I was prince of Kensington, they got the wrong one bro lol https://t.co/Wub5b3tV5e
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 30, 2017
I am their founding father 😂😂 https://t.co/xqWQZoAUH5
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 30, 2017
Oooooo damn. I receive it! https://t.co/vAfYMZl2Rf
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 30, 2017
I…am….done…😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/G61vEhnMGu
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 30, 2017
I've worked two years straight and this is my free time. I am embracing life! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GbgadzA1lC
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 30, 2017
Alright that's me done for the day. In prep for carni next year I will prepare my own float, stunt doubles and pre-booked hip replacement.❤️
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 30, 2017