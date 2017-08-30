Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

John Boyega Reacts to His Carnival Dance Moves on Twitter, Says 'Rey Would Back It Up'!

John Boyega danced and had a good time at Notting Hill Carnival in London, England this past weekend, and one particular video had fans talking.

The 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi star posted a video on Instagram with him and a woman and many people had various things to say back to him on Twitter.

John was ready to respond to lots of people – those who didn’t judge him, those who wished they were the dancer in question, and more.

“It´s not funny. Can you imagine strong females like Padme, Leia or Rey in a similar situation? I can´t,” one person posted, to which John responded, “Yep! Rey would back it up!!!! Wooooooiiiiiii”

Watch the video John posted below…

A post shared by BOYEGA (@johnboyega) on

Click inside to see some of the tweets John sent out in response…
