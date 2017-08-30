John Legend on Chrissy Teigen's Alcohol Struggle: 'I Just Want to Support Her'

John Legend is opening up about his wife Chrissy Teigen‘s reveal that she struggles with alcohol and that she’s decided to drink less.

“When she was thinking about how she wanted to drink less, we talked about it. I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together. Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, ‘I want to support you and help you do it,’” John told Cosmopolitan.

He then added, “I don’t want to present myself as the ‘perfect spouse’ and I don’t want to present our relationship as the ‘perfect relationship’ because I don’t think anybody meets that definition. I think it’s too much pressure to put on anyone.”