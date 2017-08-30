Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 10:05 am

John Legend on Chrissy Teigen's Alcohol Struggle: 'I Just Want to Support Her'

John Legend on Chrissy Teigen's Alcohol Struggle: 'I Just Want to Support Her'

John Legend is opening up about his wife Chrissy Teigen‘s reveal that she struggles with alcohol and that she’s decided to drink less.

“When she was thinking about how she wanted to drink less, we talked about it. I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together. Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, ‘I want to support you and help you do it,’” John told Cosmopolitan.

He then added, “I don’t want to present myself as the ‘perfect spouse’ and I don’t want to present our relationship as the ‘perfect relationship’ because I don’t think anybody meets that definition. I think it’s too much pressure to put on anyone.”
Just Jared on Facebook
john legend opens up about chrissy teigen alcohol 01
john legend opens up about chrissy teigen alcohol 02
john legend opens up about chrissy teigen alcohol 03
john legend opens up about chrissy teigen alcohol 04
john legend opens up about chrissy teigen alcohol 05
john legend opens up about chrissy teigen alcohol 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr