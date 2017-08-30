Justin Bieber Has the Most Infectious Smile in New Photos

Justin Bieber can hardly contain his smile while leaving Il Pastaio restaurant after dinner on Tuesday night (August 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer was seen wearing a red polo shirt with gym shorts for the casual night out.

Justin definitely has a major reason to be smiling this week. His “Despacito” remix with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee just tied for the record amount of weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It has now been at the top slot for 16 weeks, tying Mariah Carey‘s “One Sweet Day.”

The song likely will not achieve a 17th consecutive week as Taylor Swift‘s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” is expected to debut at the top of the chart next week.