Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 1:41 am

Justin Bieber Has the Most Infectious Smile in New Photos

Justin Bieber Has the Most Infectious Smile in New Photos

Justin Bieber can hardly contain his smile while leaving Il Pastaio restaurant after dinner on Tuesday night (August 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer was seen wearing a red polo shirt with gym shorts for the casual night out.

Justin definitely has a major reason to be smiling this week. His “Despacito” remix with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee just tied for the record amount of weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It has now been at the top slot for 16 weeks, tying Mariah Carey‘s “One Sweet Day.”

The song likely will not achieve a 17th consecutive week as Taylor Swift‘s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” is expected to debut at the top of the chart next week.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber has the most infectious smile 01
justin bieber has the most infectious smile 02
justin bieber has the most infectious smile 03
justin bieber has the most infectious smile 04
justin bieber has the most infectious smile 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr