Kaley Cuoco Teams Up with Panera Bread to Launch New Beverage Station

Kaley Cuoco is all smiles as she attends the launch of Panera Bread’s new Craft Beverage Station on Wednesday afternoon (August 30) at the restaurant in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory actress looked pretty in a floral dress and white sneakers as she tasted some of Panera’s new iced drink flavors.

Panera launched the new beverage station to help customers know what’s in their new drinks with new cup outlines showing added sugar measurements and calories for their drinks.

FYI: Kaley is wearing a Tanya Taylor dress and Chiara Ferragni sneakers.

