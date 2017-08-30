Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 7:13 pm

Kaley Cuoco Teams Up with Panera Bread to Launch New Beverage Station

Kaley Cuoco Teams Up with Panera Bread to Launch New Beverage Station

Kaley Cuoco is all smiles as she attends the launch of Panera Bread’s new Craft Beverage Station on Wednesday afternoon (August 30) at the restaurant in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory actress looked pretty in a floral dress and white sneakers as she tasted some of Panera’s new iced drink flavors.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaley Cuoco

Panera launched the new beverage station to help customers know what’s in their new drinks with new cup outlines showing added sugar measurements and calories for their drinks.

FYI: Kaley is wearing a Tanya Taylor dress and Chiara Ferragni sneakers.

10+ pictures inside of Kaley Cuoco promoting Panera’s new beverage station…
Just Jared on Facebook
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 01
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 02
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 03
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 04
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 05
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 06
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 07
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 08
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 09
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 10
kaley cuoco teams up with panera bread to launch beverage station 11

Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Kaley Cuoco

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr