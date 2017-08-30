Top Stories
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology for Decapitated Trump Pic

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos En Route to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Relief Visit

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 1:22 am

Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Kendall Jenner will be receiving a big honor during New York Fashion Week next month!

The 21-year-old model is set to be named the “Fashion Icon of the Decade” at the Daily Front Row’s 2017 Fashion Media Awards, according to the company’s FashionWeekDaily.com. The event will take place on Friday, September 8.

Some of the other honorees at the event include Creative of the Year, Mario Testino, and Male Model of the Year, Jordan Barrett.

Lena Dunham and her friend Jenni Konner will be awarded Best Digital Destination for their website The Lenny Letter and InStyle will get the Best September Issue award for its first September issue under new editor-in-chief Laura Brown‘s direction.

DO YOU AGREE that Kendall Jenner is the Fashion Icon of the Decade?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr
  • Whiteley

    LOL is that a joke?