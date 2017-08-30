Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Kendall Jenner will be receiving a big honor during New York Fashion Week next month!

The 21-year-old model is set to be named the “Fashion Icon of the Decade” at the Daily Front Row’s 2017 Fashion Media Awards, according to the company’s FashionWeekDaily.com. The event will take place on Friday, September 8.

Some of the other honorees at the event include Creative of the Year, Mario Testino, and Male Model of the Year, Jordan Barrett.

Lena Dunham and her friend Jenni Konner will be awarded Best Digital Destination for their website The Lenny Letter and InStyle will get the Best September Issue award for its first September issue under new editor-in-chief Laura Brown‘s direction.

DO YOU AGREE that Kendall Jenner is the Fashion Icon of the Decade?