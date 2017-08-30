Kim Kardashian Was Once Taylor Swift's 'Biggest Fan' - Watch!

Kim Kardashian once claimed that she was Taylor Swift‘s “biggest fan”!

In a newly resurfaced clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, the 36-year-old TV personality gushed about her love for the 27-year-old Grammy-winning pop star.

During a red carpet event from 2009, Kim revealed that the “number one song” on her iPod at the moment was Taylor‘s hit song “Love Story” before adding, “I love Taylor Swift, I’m the biggest Taylor Swift fan.”

Kim and Taylor‘s present-day relationship isn’t exactly as close as it used to be.

Kim and her husband Kanye West have been in a feud with Taylor since Kim released footage of Taylor and Kanye‘s phone conversation over his “Famous” lyrics.

Many fans now believe that Taylor‘s new song “Look What You Made Me Do” targets the couple.

