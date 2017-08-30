Top Stories
Wed, 30 August 2017 at 11:27 pm

Kristen Stewart Screens Her Short Film 'Come Swim' at the MoMA in NYC

Kristen Stewart Screens Her Short Film 'Come Swim' at the MoMA in NYC

Kristen Stewart keeps things cool as she attends the screening of her new movie Come Swim on Wednesday night (August 30) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress – who directed the short film – was joined at the event by actor Karl Glusman and the movie’s producer David Shapiro.

After the screening, Kristen chatted with MoMA curator Josh Siegel about the film and answered questions from the audience.

Kristen originally debuted the film the 2017 Sundance Film Festival back in January.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Karl Glusman, Kristen Stewart

