Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 3:13 pm

Lady Gaga Praises Pink's Video Vanguard Speech at MTV VMAs 2017!

Pink‘s powerful Video Vanguard acceptance speech dedicated to her six-year-old daughter Willow at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards has won her plenty of praise from fans – including Mother Monster.

In a new interview with Glamour, Lady Gaga was discussing the evolution of beauty standards for women in the music industry when she brought up the “Raise Your Glass” singer’s speech.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

“Now I see all kinds of avant-garde visuals and very unique senses of style for a lot of women. I think that’s how we’ve changed, and I don’t think I was the only person to do that. There were many of us, and it’s nice to see,” Gaga said.

“It’s important for women to feel like they can break away from any particular image. Pink talked about that at the MTV [Video Music] Awards. I really like what she said about her daughter.”

For more from Gaga, head to Glamour.com.
Credit: Michael Tran, Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga, Pink

