Leah Remini Says Scientology Wanted Her to Recruit Kevin James

Leah Remini is revealing that the Church of Scientology apparently tried to get her to recruit Kevin James, her King of Queens co-star, to the religion.

“They always tried to get me to, [asking] ‘Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?’ I was like, ‘Because he’s Catholic. He doesn’t want anything to do with it.’ They let it go after a while, but usually you’d be expected to recruit, especially with somebody you work with for nine years,” Leah told People.

Leah has documented her battle with the church after leaving in the A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The church has continuously denied her claims.

Leah is expected to reunite with Kevin on Kevin Can Wait this season.

“I got a call: ‘Do you want to do some more episodes?’ I said, ‘Yeah, of course, anything.’ They said, ‘Okay, so you’re going to be doing all the episodes.’ I was like, ‘What?! For Kevin, anything,’” Leah said. “He reached out to me and said, ‘I’m so proud of you; if you need anything, I’m here.’