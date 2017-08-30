Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Leonardo DiCaprio just made a major donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation donated $1 million to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund for those effected by the hurricane in Houston, Texas.

The United Way – the largest privately funded non-profit – announced on Wednesday (August 30) that all proceeds of the Harvey Recovery Fund would go directly to the recovery efforts.

“We hope others will step up and support the United Way and other organizations,” said Terry Tamminen, CEO of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation said via Variety.

Leo joins other celebs who have joined forces to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief includeing the Sandra Bullock, who donated $1 million, Kardashian-Jenner family, who donated a collective $500,000, as well as Kevin Hart who started the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge.