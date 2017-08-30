Top Stories
Liam, Chris, & Luke Hemsworth Grab Dinner in Santa Monica

Liam, Chris, & Luke Hemsworth Grab Dinner in Santa Monica

The Hemsworth brothers made a handsome trio as they stepped out for dinner!

Liam, Chris, and Luke Hemsworth were spotted enjoying a meal together on Monday (August 28) at Via Veneto in Santa Monica, Calif.

Liam wore a graphic tee, green pants, and white Converse; Chris kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a black baseball cap; and Luke rocked a navy blue t-shirt with a fish on it.

The last time we spotted these three out together was back in April 2016 when they had lunch with Liam‘s fiancee Miley Cyrus in West Hollywood.

On Wednesday, Liam stopped to check out the waves at Malibu’s Zuma Beach with some friends.

10+ pictures inside of the Hemsworth brothers at dinner…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth

