Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 3:18 pm

Matt Damon Gets Support from Wife Luciana at 'Downsizing' Venice Film Fest Opening Ceremony Premiere!

Matt Damon Gets Support from Wife Luciana at 'Downsizing' Venice Film Fest Opening Ceremony Premiere!

Matt Damon is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet with his gorgeous wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of his latest film Downsizing held during the opening ceremony of the 2017 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Wednesday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

The 46-year-old actor and Luciana were joined at the big event by co-stars Kristen Wiig and Hong Chau, as well as Jury members Annette Bening and Rebecca Hall, who was accompanied by her husband Morgan Spector.

Also in attendance was Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Zuhair Murad couture gown with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Hong is wearing an Elie Saab gown. Annette is wearing Giorgio Armani. Rebecca is wearing Armani Privé. Izabel is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Venice Film Festival, Anna Mouglalis, Annette Bening, Hong Chau, Izabel Goulart, Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Morgan Spector, Rebecca Hall

