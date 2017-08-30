Matt Damon Gets Support from Wife Luciana at 'Downsizing' Venice Film Fest Opening Ceremony Premiere!

Matt Damon is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet with his gorgeous wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of his latest film Downsizing held during the opening ceremony of the 2017 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Wednesday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

The 46-year-old actor and Luciana were joined at the big event by co-stars Kristen Wiig and Hong Chau, as well as Jury members Annette Bening and Rebecca Hall, who was accompanied by her husband Morgan Spector.

Also in attendance was Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Zuhair Murad couture gown with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Hong is wearing an Elie Saab gown. Annette is wearing Giorgio Armani. Rebecca is wearing Armani Privé. Izabel is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.