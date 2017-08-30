Top Stories
Wed, 30 August 2017 at 9:45 am

Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, & Hong Chau Bring 'Downsizing' to Venice!

Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, & Hong Chau Bring 'Downsizing' to Venice!

Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, and Hong Chau pose for photos during the 2017 Venice Film Festival for their movie Downsizing at the Sala Casino on Wednesday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

Also joining the cast were director Alexander Payne and writer Jim Taylor for the very first movie photo call of the festival.

Earlier in the day, Kristen and Matt were seen arriving by boat to the Casino grounds.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Sophia Webster shoes, Rona Pfeiffer pinky ring, and Yael Sonia earrings. Hong is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo and Yael Sonia earrings.
