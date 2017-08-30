Top Stories
Wed, 30 August 2017 at 1:01 pm

Michelle Pfeiffer Scares Jennifer Lawrence in New 'mother!' Teaser - Watch Now!

Michelle Pfeiffer Scares Jennifer Lawrence in New 'mother!' Teaser - Watch Now!

Michelle Pfieffer intimidates Jennifer Lawrence in a new teaser from the upcoming film mother!, hitting theaters on September 15.

In the tense scene, Michelle‘s character menacingly lectures Jennifer‘s character about motherhood.

The film, written and directed by Jennifer‘s boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, centers around a couple’s relationship, which is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home and disrupt their tranquil existence.

The first full trailer for the movie dropped in early August. Javier Bardem and Ed Harris also star in the psychological thriller.

Watch the latest mother! teaser below…
Photos: Paramount Pictures
