Nicholas Hoult Is 'Proud' of Ed Skrein for Exiting 'Hellboy' Reboot

Nicholas Hoult makes a visit to the Extra interview spot at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon (August 29) in Universal City, Calif.

The 27-year-old actor is currently promoting his new movie Rebel in the Rye.

In an interview with TheWrap, Nicholas was asked about his friend Ed Skrein‘s decision to drop out of Hellboy after he discovered his character should be played by an Asian actor.

“I agree completely with what Ed did, I think it’s very honorable,” Nicholas said. “And I’m proud of him for making that decision…. It’s not an easy decision to make, because, you know, as actor we’re trying to get work.”

“But for him to get that role and realize it has been miscast probably on many levels, even though he would have given a great performance, I think it’s important to do that,” he added.