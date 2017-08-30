Top Stories
Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Kendall Jenner to Be Named 'Fashion Icon of the Decade'

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 2:46 am

Nicholas Hoult Is 'Proud' of Ed Skrein for Exiting 'Hellboy' Reboot

Nicholas Hoult Is 'Proud' of Ed Skrein for Exiting 'Hellboy' Reboot

Nicholas Hoult makes a visit to the Extra interview spot at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon (August 29) in Universal City, Calif.

The 27-year-old actor is currently promoting his new movie Rebel in the Rye.

In an interview with TheWrap, Nicholas was asked about his friend Ed Skrein‘s decision to drop out of Hellboy after he discovered his character should be played by an Asian actor.

“I agree completely with what Ed did, I think it’s very honorable,” Nicholas said. “And I’m proud of him for making that decision…. It’s not an easy decision to make, because, you know, as actor we’re trying to get work.”

“But for him to get that role and realize it has been miscast probably on many levels, even though he would have given a great performance, I think it’s important to do that,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicholas hoult is proud of ed skrein for dropping out of hellboy 01
nicholas hoult is proud of ed skrein for dropping out of hellboy 02
nicholas hoult is proud of ed skrein for dropping out of hellboy 03
nicholas hoult is proud of ed skrein for dropping out of hellboy 04
nicholas hoult is proud of ed skrein for dropping out of hellboy 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nicholas Hoult

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr