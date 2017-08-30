Nicole Scherzinger Arrives for Press Launch of 'X Factor UK' Series 14

Nicole Scherzinger is ready to find the next act with the X Factor!

The Killer Love singer, as well as fellow X Factor judge Louis Walsh and host Dermot O’Leary, arrived in style at the press launch for the competition’s 14th series at Picturehouse Central on Wednesday (August 30) in London, England.

The upcoming season of X Factor UK will launch on September 2. Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne will also return as judges.

Last year, Matt Terry was crowned as the winner of the show’s 13th series.

10+ pictures inside of Nicole, Louis and Dermot arriving at the launch…