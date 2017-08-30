Paris Hilton Loved Vanessa Hudgens' Temporary Blonde Hair

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend, The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka, hold hands while arriving at LAX Airport on Monday (August 28) in Los Angeles.

The couple arrived home after a quick trip to Europe for Paris‘ DJ set.

Paris was on social media that night and noticed Vanessa Hudgens share a photo of her temporary blonde hair and decided to leave a comment.

“Beautiful Blondie!” Paris wrote along with the heart eyes emoji. You can check out a photo of Vanessa‘s hair below!

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the airport…