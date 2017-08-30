Princes William & Harry Pay Tribute to Their Late Mother Princess Diana

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) supports her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry as they pay tribute to their mother, the late Princess Diana.

The Royals visited the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Wednesday (August 30), which has been transformed into the White Garden and dedicated in her memory. Princess Diana passed away 20 years ago on August 31. She was 36 years old.

Tributes from the public have been pouring into the gates of Kensington Palace this week.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been speaking about their mother for the 90-minute film Diana, 7 Days.

FYI: The Duchess is wearing Prada.