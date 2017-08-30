Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 9:51 am

Reid Scott's Wife Elspeth Is Pregnant with Their Second Child!

Reid Scott's Wife Elspeth Is Pregnant with Their Second Child!

Reid Scott and his wife Elspeth Keller are expecting their second child!

The 39-year-old actor and Elspeth announced the exciting news at the premiere of his upcoming film Home Again held at the Directors Guild of America on Tuesday (August 29) in Los Angeles.

“We’re very excited,” Reid told People at the premiere. “She’s about halfway, so I guess we’re about almost five months pregnant. We’re having another little boy.”

“We’re excited to make a little brother for our son,” Reid added about their 2-year-old son Conrad, whom he calls a “little chubby teddy bear. He’s a chubby little guy so he keeps seeing mommy’s belly, and then he looks at his own belly and says, ‘I have a baby too,’ He’s going to be a great big brother. If he doesn’t kill his little brother within the first six weeks, then we’re going to be great.”


Remember when you could fly?

A post shared by Reid Scott (@mrreidscott) on

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
