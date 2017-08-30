Wed, 30 August 2017 at 11:25 am
Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne's Wedding Photo Revealed!
- Today, an online auction will take place that Beyonce fans might be interested in! You can bid on signed, first worldwide edition Beyoncé photographs with proceeds benefiting the Red Cross and its Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The auction will actually feature three 16”X20” photographs of Houston-native Beyoncé from the 2003 cover shoot of her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love, signed by famed photographer Markus Klinko. Markus partnered with Modern Rocks Gallery to make this amazing auction happen. You can check out the auction, which is taking place in a few hours, right here.
Photos: Wenn Posted to: Newsies, Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne
