Sam Smith Says Something Is Coming 'Very Very Soon'!

Could we be getting new music from Sam Smith in a matter of days? It sure sounds that way.

The “Stay With Me” crooner sent out an email to his newsletter subscribers on Wednesday (August 30), teasing that something is coming “very soon.”

“First of all I want to say thank you. Thank you for being patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind and write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you. I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking at all your comments and dreaming of singing with you all again,” Sam wrote in the email.

“The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared and excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record. Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future.”

“Rehearsing,” Sam wrote on his Instagram one day prior along with a photo of himself sitting next to a guitarist.

Sam‘s debut studio album, In The Lonely Hour, was released in 2014 and went to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. His last single was the Oscar-winning “Writing’s on the Wall,” the theme song for the James Bond film, Spectre.