Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 12:50 pm

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Survivor is starting back up again in just a few weeks and CBS just announced the names of all 18 contestants competing this season!

This season will rely on the theme Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, and will feature athletes, doctors and nurses, instructors, and more, with a wide range of ages as well.

In addition to the 18 castaways, Jeff Probst will also be back for the 35th edition of the show.

Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers returns for the all-new season on Wednesday (September 27) on CBS. Be sure to tune in!

Click through the slideshow to meet all 18 contestants and see their tribes, jobs, and ages…
Photos: CBS
Survivor, Television

