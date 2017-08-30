Taylor Swift Thanks 'LWYMMD' Dancers For Keeping Her Video Secret

Taylor Swift sent a thank you to some special people who helped make her “Look What You Made Me Do” video possible!

The 27-year-old entertainer sent flowers and a card to all the dancers who took part in the video, including her BFF Todrick Hall!

The dancers helped keep Taylor‘s song and video top secret before she released it over the weekend.

“Thanks for keeping our secret. :) I’m so proud of it and I hope you will be too,” Taylor wrote in the card.

She signed it, “Sending my love and gratitude, Taylor.”

Check out the flowers she sent below…