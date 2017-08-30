Top Stories
'The Voice' Coaches are Groovy Action Stars in New Promo - Watch Now!

'The Voice' Coaches are Groovy Action Stars in New Promo - Watch Now!

The coaches of The Voice are back and ready to pack a punch!

Coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson joined the show’s host Carson Daly in a new 1970s action show themed promo to promote the upcoming 13th season of the hit singing competition show.

The new season of The Voice premieres in just a few weeks and the coaches will be joined by musical advisors Billy Ray Cyrus, Kelly Rowland, Joe Jonas, and Rascal Flatts.

Season 13 of The Voice premieres on Monday, September 25 on NBC.

Watch the new promo below!


The Voice is Back on the Beat!
