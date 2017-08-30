Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo &amp; Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent &amp; It Can Be Yours!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 1:20 pm

Todrick Hall Spills on Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video: 'My Own Family Didn't Know'

Todrick Hall Spills on Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video: 'My Own Family Didn't Know'

Todrick Hall, one of Taylor Swift‘s good pals, was featured as a backup dancer in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, and he’s now dishing on keeping everything a secret.

“It was the hardest secret ever to keep, but I know how I am as an artist and when I’m creating stuff, even if it’s just on my YouTube channel, I don’t want anyone to tell anything, I don’t want anybody to post a Snapchat or a picture,” the 32-year-old entertainer told Instant. “I think it speaks volumes of what type of a person Taylor is as a human being, as an artist, that she was able to get all of these people on a set, shoot an epic — what I don’t even want to call a music video because it’s more of a movie at this point — and get them to not say anything.”

Todrick continued, “People just really were excited and I was more excited to see the reaction of people online than to tell people. So I didn’t even tell people that were very, very close to me; my own family didn’t know….It was just like Christmas morning couldn’t come fast enough.”

As for what Todrick thinks the song means, he responded, “I’m assuming what she means by [the title] is, ‘You made me break every record, you made me out-sell everyone, you made me hire the best backup dancers in the world, you made me come out of a grave, you made me tilt a bunch of tombstones at one time,’”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift, Todrick Hall

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr