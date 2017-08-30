Todrick Hall Spills on Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video: 'My Own Family Didn't Know'

Todrick Hall, one of Taylor Swift‘s good pals, was featured as a backup dancer in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, and he’s now dishing on keeping everything a secret.

“It was the hardest secret ever to keep, but I know how I am as an artist and when I’m creating stuff, even if it’s just on my YouTube channel, I don’t want anyone to tell anything, I don’t want anybody to post a Snapchat or a picture,” the 32-year-old entertainer told Instant. “I think it speaks volumes of what type of a person Taylor is as a human being, as an artist, that she was able to get all of these people on a set, shoot an epic — what I don’t even want to call a music video because it’s more of a movie at this point — and get them to not say anything.”

Todrick continued, “People just really were excited and I was more excited to see the reaction of people online than to tell people. So I didn’t even tell people that were very, very close to me; my own family didn’t know….It was just like Christmas morning couldn’t come fast enough.”

As for what Todrick thinks the song means, he responded, “I’m assuming what she means by [the title] is, ‘You made me break every record, you made me out-sell everyone, you made me hire the best backup dancers in the world, you made me come out of a grave, you made me tilt a bunch of tombstones at one time,’”