Vanessa Hudgens Shows Some Skin at Private Lorde Concert

Vanessa Hudgens had a blast jamming out at Lorde‘s private concert!

The 28-year-old Spring Breakers star was spotted checking out the show on Tuesday (August 29) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She stayed cool in a gingham crop top and matching skirt, both adorned with bows, completing her look with a pair of red sunglasses and furry heeled sandals.

“Always love seeing @lordemusic such a talent 😍,” Vanessa captioned the Instagram pic below.

Vanessa‘s love of Lorde goes way back – she had nothing but praise after she and boyfriend Austin Butler attended the singer’s concert in LA back in 2014.

Lorde is back at it after performing an interpretive dance to her song “Homemade Dyamite” while suffering from the flu at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

