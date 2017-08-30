Young Stars of 'It' Reveal Which Adult Actors They Would Choose to Play Them (Video)

The young stars of the upcoming horror film It are spilling on which adult actors they would want to play them in a sequel!

Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Finn Wolfhard, and Sophia Lillis opened up while stopping by Build Series NYC on Wednesday (August 30) in New York City.

“Chris Pratt,” Jeremy said. “I get all buff and stuff [in the movie].”

“I think I’d go with Bill Hader,” Finn chimed in. “‘Cause he’s really really funny and lanky … yeah, I love him.”

Watch below to find out who the rest of the cast picked, and hear what else they had to say about the movie!

Stephen King‘s It tells the story of a group of bullied kids who band together when a monster, taking the appearance of a clown, begins hunting children. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 8.



The Cast of “IT” Shares Which Actors They Would Like To See Cast As Adult Versions Of Their Characters

Also pictured inside: The It cast plus their co-star Jaeden Lieberher visiting SiriusXM that same day in NYC.

Click inside to watch the other video…