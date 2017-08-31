Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 8:55 am

Aaron Rodgers Speaks About Olivia Munn Split & Life in Public Eye

Aaron Rodgers Speaks About Olivia Munn Split & Life in Public Eye

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about life in the public eye and how his relationships can suffer.

The 33-year-old Green Bay Packers QB had a public relationship with actress Olivia Munn that ended this year, and had a fairly public falling out with his family which his brother, Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers, and father, spoke about in the media.

“Decreased privacy,” Aaron said when asked the drawback of fame. “And increased strain or pressure or stress associated with relationships. Friendships and dating relationships.”

When asked about his split from Olivia, Aaron said, “When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult. It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”
Just Jared on Facebook
aaron rodgers olivia munn split 01
aaron rodgers olivia munn split 02
aaron rodgers olivia munn split 03
aaron rodgers olivia munn split 04
aaron rodgers olivia munn split 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr