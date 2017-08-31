Aaron Rodgers Speaks About Olivia Munn Split & Life in Public Eye

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about life in the public eye and how his relationships can suffer.

The 33-year-old Green Bay Packers QB had a public relationship with actress Olivia Munn that ended this year, and had a fairly public falling out with his family which his brother, Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers, and father, spoke about in the media.

“Decreased privacy,” Aaron said when asked the drawback of fame. “And increased strain or pressure or stress associated with relationships. Friendships and dating relationships.”

When asked about his split from Olivia, Aaron said, “When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult. It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”