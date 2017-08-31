Top Stories
Thu, 31 August 2017

Amanda Seyfried Arrives in Italy for Venice Film Festival

Amanda Seyfried Arrives in Italy for Venice Film Festival

Amanda Seyfried is all smiles as she arrives at an airport on Wednesday morning (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

The 31-year-old actress chatted with her assistant as she arrived in town for the Venice Film Festival.

Amanda is attending the film fest to promote her upcoming movie First Reformed, which she stars in alongside Ethan Hawke.

Earlier this week, Amanda took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with hubby Thomas Sadosky on date night!

#datenightdoneright

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

10+ pictures inside of Amanda Seyfried arriving at a Venice airport…
