Amy Schumer Left $500 Tip on $80 Tab at Boston Restaurant!

Amy Schumer was reportedly very generous to a college student who was her server at The Union Oyster House in Boston, Massachusetts recently.

The actress and comedian was in town to film I Feel Pretty and stopped by the restaurant for an early dinner. The server – who has not been identified but is apparently a student at Emmaneul College – was given a five hundred dollar tip on an eighty dollar tab. So generous!

“She was dressed very casually – a baseball cap, sunglasses, no makeup … it seemed like she didn’t want to be recognized,” the restaurant owner Joe Milano told People. “It was early, like 5:30 or 6, so it wasn’t busy, but we sat her in a back dining room area that wasn’t being used so she had her privacy.” Joe added the server was “really happy” with the tip.

Amy spoke about leaving large tips in an interview with Howard Stern a few months back.

“It’s because it does make me feel great and I feel like I have no other choice,” she said. “For me, when I was living in a studio in Astoria, if somebody left me $1,000, that would change my month.”
Photos: Wenn
