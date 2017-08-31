'Big Brother' 2017: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

The competition is getting closer and closer to the end on Big Brother‘s 19th season and we are now down to the final seven contestants!

Another person was sent home on Thursday night (August 31) and the game is going to get even more intense over the next couple weeks as we approach finale night.

WHO WENT HOME? Find out who was eliminated!

Matt and Raven were on the block this week and while they thought the plan was to backdoor Kevin, they were left shocked when head of household Jason decided not to use the power of veto to take one of them off the block.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 7 contestants…