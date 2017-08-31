Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Kendall Jenner &amp; Blake Griffin Double Date With Hailey Baldwin &amp; Chandler Parsons (Video)

Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Double Date With Hailey Baldwin & Chandler Parsons (Video)

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 7:52 pm

Brenton Thwaites to Star in DC Comics' New Series 'Titans'

Brenton Thwaites to Star in DC Comics' New Series 'Titans'

Brenton Thwaites is set to star in the upcoming DC Comics series Titans, which will air on the comic book brand’s digital platform in 2018.

The show is being executive produced by Greg Berlanti, who is the man behind such shows as Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Riverdale.

Titans is about “a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe,” according to THR.

Brenton will play Dick Grayson, who is best known as Batman’s sidekick Robin. He becomes a mentor and leader to the Titans after striking out on his own.

“Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC Universe, and it wasn’t easy to find him but we have. Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman’s former protege and the Titans’ future leader. We’re extremely lucky he’s chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character,” executive producer Geoff Johns said in a statement.

Brenton is best known for starring in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Giver, and Maleficent.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brenton Thwaites, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr