Brenton Thwaites to Star in DC Comics' New Series 'Titans'

Brenton Thwaites is set to star in the upcoming DC Comics series Titans, which will air on the comic book brand’s digital platform in 2018.

The show is being executive produced by Greg Berlanti, who is the man behind such shows as Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Riverdale.

Titans is about “a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe,” according to THR.

Brenton will play Dick Grayson, who is best known as Batman’s sidekick Robin. He becomes a mentor and leader to the Titans after striking out on his own.

“Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC Universe, and it wasn’t easy to find him but we have. Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman’s former protege and the Titans’ future leader. We’re extremely lucky he’s chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character,” executive producer Geoff Johns said in a statement.

Brenton is best known for starring in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Giver, and Maleficent.