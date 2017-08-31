Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

We love the frequent (and very fun) Twitter exchanges between Outlander co-stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, and today’s was especially cute!

Sam, 37, teased a photo from the upcoming third season of the hit Starz series and tweeted, “10 days!!! That is all.”

Caitriona then responded, “Until…???? What’s happening ..??? Oooh tell me, tell me ..!!!!,” with the shrugging shoulders emoji. See Sam‘s response below!

Outlander is set to premiere on September 10th at 8 PM ET on Starz. Be sure to tune in to see what happens with Jamie and Claire!