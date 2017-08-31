Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 11:00 am

Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

We love the frequent (and very fun) Twitter exchanges between Outlander co-stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, and today’s was especially cute!

Sam, 37, teased a photo from the upcoming third season of the hit Starz series and tweeted, “10 days!!! That is all.”

Caitriona then responded, “Until…???? What’s happening ..??? Oooh tell me, tell me ..!!!!,” with the shrugging shoulders emoji. See Sam‘s response below!

Outlander is set to premiere on September 10th at 8 PM ET on Starz. Be sure to tune in to see what happens with Jamie and Claire!
Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 01
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 02
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 03
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 04
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 05
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 06
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 07
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 08
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 09
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter exchange 10

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    she told me she got sick of him……….