Cara Delevingne Joins Orlando Bloom in Amazon Series 'Carnival Row'

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom are teaming up for a new television show called Carnival Row!

The 25-year-old Valerian actress and the 40-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor will co-star in the eight-episode fantasy-noir, Variety reports.

Here’s the synopsis: “Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. The investigation of a string of unsolved murders begins to eat away at whatever peace still exists.”

Cara will play Vignette Stonemoss, “a faerish refugee who flees homeland to come to the Burgue, where she must contend not only with rampant human prejudice against her kind, but with the secrets that have followed her to this new place.”

Orlando‘s character is Rycroft Philostrate, “a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl. Rycroft is not supposed to care about the death of another faerish refugee, but he does – and getting to the bottom of what happened to her will come at a big cost.”

The series marks both Cara and Orlando‘s first regular roles in a TV series.

Paul McGuigan is set to direct and executive produce.

Carnival Row will premiere on Amazon in 2019! Production is set to begin this fall.