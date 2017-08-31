Celebrities Pay Tribute to Princess Diana 20 Years After Her Death
Princess Diana passed away twenty years ago and celebrities have been taking to social media to remember her and her legacy.
This week, Princess Diana‘s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, paid tribute to their mother at a garden dedicated to her honor at Kensington Palace.
The Princess’ life was cut short on August 31, 1997 she was fatally injured in a car accident in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France.
Many have been gathering outside of Kensington Palace to place tributes to the late Princess in London.
Click inside to see some of the celebrity tributes from Twitter…
20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP #Diana20 pic.twitter.com/svQJSDkWPA
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 31, 2017
Is it really 20 years? She remains a true modern icon: kind, complex, human, spellbinding and able to transcend all barriers #Diana20
— Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) August 31, 2017
Diana made time for everyone. I treasure her thoughtful, handwritten notes & memories of a kind, caring woman https://t.co/sYjFy8HPqF pic.twitter.com/XuGY7pzq9t
— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) August 31, 2017
20 years.. 💔 #Diana pic.twitter.com/GfGlV0x9lg
— Bobby Norris (@BobbyCNorris) August 31, 2017
20 years ago today Princess Diana died. Her spirit lives on in her sons who she would have been SO proud of ❤️ #Diana20 pic.twitter.com/0HhWO6DJRE
— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) August 31, 2017
Amazing its 20 yrs since the passing of Princess Di. I met her once when I was 6, we spoke about Thunderbirds. I still remember it #Diana20
— Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) August 31, 2017
First time I ever met Princess Diana. 'Ah,' she sighed, 'the man who thinks he knows me SO well…' pic.twitter.com/dqVErjSKRj
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2017
I was a teen when #Diana died, same age as William. My most vivid memory is this shot, the 'Mummy' card on her coffin pic.twitter.com/itnPDy8yKO
— Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) August 31, 2017