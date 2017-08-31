Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 10:50 am

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Princess Diana 20 Years After Her Death

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Princess Diana 20 Years After Her Death

Princess Diana passed away twenty years ago and celebrities have been taking to social media to remember her and her legacy.

This week, Princess Diana‘s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, paid tribute to their mother at a garden dedicated to her honor at Kensington Palace.

The Princess’ life was cut short on August 31, 1997 she was fatally injured in a car accident in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France.

Many have been gathering outside of Kensington Palace to place tributes to the late Princess in London.

Click inside to see some of the celebrity tributes from Twitter…
Just Jared on Facebook
princess diana tributes 01
princess diana tributes 02
princess diana tributes 03
princess diana tributes 04
princess diana tributes 05
princess diana tributes 06
princess diana tributes 07
princess diana tributes 08
princess diana tributes 09
princess diana tributes 10
princess diana tributes 11
princess diana tributes 12
princess diana tributes 13
princess diana tributes 14
princess diana tributes 15
princess diana tributes 16
princess diana tributes 17
princess diana tributes 18
princess diana tributes 19
princess diana tributes 20

Photos: Wenn, Getty
Posted to: Princess Diana

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr
  • TaraTeller

    The world would be a better place if Princess Diana were still in it. She will always be iconic, fabulous and a tragedy. And she will always be loved.

  • Koos

    be sorry too Michael isnt here any more……………..