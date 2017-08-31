Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen sprays the water at a friend while showering off on a yacht with husband John Legend on Wednesday (August 30) in Sardinia, Italy.

The 31-year-old model and the 38-year-old singer were seen soaking up the sun and enjoying an afternoon of paddle boarding.

While in Sardinia, John and friend Mike Rosenthal faced off in a game of “Math Off” in which they had to solve middle school math problems.

“GUESS WHAT TIME IT IS ⏰➗✖️➕➖⏰,” Chrissy captioned a preview of the funny video on her Instagram account. Watch the full clip below!

80+ pictures inside of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoying the beautiful weather…