Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 9:22 am

Corinne Olympios Jumps on DeMario Jackson in Extremely Animated Greeting (Photos)

It looks like there are no hard feelings between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios!

The pair met up in a very animated display outside of Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening (August 30).

Corinne hugged DeMario when she saw him, and proceeded to jump in his arms and hug him with some smooches peppered in between!

Of course, Corinne and DeMario were the subject of a controversy when their hookup on Bachelor in Paradise caused production to shut down temporarily. After no charges were filed and production picked back up, Corinne and DeMario left the show.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
