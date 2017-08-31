Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 10:19 pm

DNCE Doesn't Think They'll Be Able To Top Their Collaboration with Nicki Minaj

DNCE Doesn't Think They'll Be Able To Top Their Collaboration with Nicki Minaj

The members of DNCE dress to impress for the cover of the September issue of Hong Kong’s #legend magazine.

DNCE band mates – including Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, Jack Lawless, and JinJoo Lee – chatted with the mag about their influences and impact on technology.

On who influences them: “We’re attracted to heroes, not only in music, but in art. There are people who have their own universes [like Prince], and Prince is someone like David Bowie or Grace Jones or Miles Davis or Dolly Parton. That is a universe. They’re not a musician, they’re not an actor, they’re not a designer, they’re a world – and you witness their world for an hour, it can change your whole life.”

On typos: “Siri’s f–ked because every time you type in ‘dance,’ she corrects it to ‘DNCE.’ It’s our little stance in the universe. There’s not another word like it – and it’s ours.”

On their dream collab: “How can we top this year with Nicki Minaj? Maybe Paul McCartney or Jeff Lynne?”

For more from DNCE, head to hashtaglegend.com.

See photos from the magazine spread below!
Just Jared on Facebook
dnce covers legend magazine september issue 01
dnce covers legend magazine september issue 02
dnce covers legend magazine september issue 03
dnce covers legend magazine september issue 04
dnce covers legend magazine september issue 05
dnce covers legend magazine september issue 06
dnce covers legend magazine september issue 07

Photos: Dennis Leupold for #legend
Posted to: Cole Whittle, DNCE, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr