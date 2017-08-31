Top Stories
Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 11:10 am

Drake Donates $200,000 to Houston, Sends Video Message to Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Drake Donates $200,000 to Houston, Sends Video Message to Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Drake just donated $200,000 to JJ Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey relief fund to help those affected by the devastation that occurred from torrential rain, winds, and flooding.

After posting a video to Instagram announcing his large donation, JJ commented on the post, saying “Legend. Thank you brother!”

“To the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas, I would like to send you all of our love and all of our prayers,” Drake started out his video. He then went on to thank the first responders who are currently helping in the area.

Watch Drake‘s video below.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drake, Hurricane Harvey, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr