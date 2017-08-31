Drake Donates $200,000 to Houston, Sends Video Message to Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Drake just donated $200,000 to JJ Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey relief fund to help those affected by the devastation that occurred from torrential rain, winds, and flooding.

After posting a video to Instagram announcing his large donation, JJ commented on the post, saying “Legend. Thank you brother!”

“To the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas, I would like to send you all of our love and all of our prayers,” Drake started out his video. He then went on to thank the first responders who are currently helping in the area.

Watch Drake‘s video below.