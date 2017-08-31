Ethan Hawke Gets Support from Ex Uma Thurman & Son Levon at 'First Reformed' Venice Premiere!

Amanda Seyfried and Ethan Hawke keep close on the red carpet while attending the premiere of their latest film First Reformed held during the 2017 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 31-year-old actress and Ethan, 46, were joined by director Paul Schrader, who also accompanied them to the photo call earlier in the day.

Also in attendance to show their support was Ethan‘s ex wife Uma Thurman and their 15-year-old son Levon Thurman-Hawke, as well as Jury member Rebecca Hall.

Ethan and Uma, 43, were married for six years before divorcing in 2004. The pair also have a 19-year-old daughter Maya together.

FYI: Amanda is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress with Chopard jewelry. Rebecca is wearing a Prada vanilla silk georgette gown.