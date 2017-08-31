Top Stories
Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 1:02 pm

Ethan Hawke Gets Support from Ex Uma Thurman & Son Levon at 'First Reformed' Venice Premiere!

Ethan Hawke Gets Support from Ex Uma Thurman & Son Levon at 'First Reformed' Venice Premiere!

Amanda Seyfried and Ethan Hawke keep close on the red carpet while attending the premiere of their latest film First Reformed held during the 2017 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 31-year-old actress and Ethan, 46, were joined by director Paul Schrader, who also accompanied them to the photo call earlier in the day.

Also in attendance to show their support was Ethan‘s ex wife Uma Thurman and their 15-year-old son Levon Thurman-Hawke, as well as Jury member Rebecca Hall.

Ethan and Uma, 43, were married for six years before divorcing in 2004. The pair also have a 19-year-old daughter Maya together.

FYI: Amanda is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress with Chopard jewelry. Rebecca is wearing a Prada vanilla silk georgette gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 01
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 02
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 03
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 04
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 05
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 06
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 07
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 08
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 09
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 10
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 11
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 12
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 13
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 14
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 15
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 16
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 17
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 18
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 19
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 20
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 21
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 22
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 23
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 24
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 25
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 26
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 27
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 28
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 29
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 30
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 31
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 32
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 33
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 34
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 35
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 36
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 37
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 38
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 39
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 40
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 41
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 42
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 43
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 44
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 45
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 46
ethan hawke gets support from ex uma thurman son levon at first reformed premiere 47

Credit: IPA, Pascal Le Segretain, Ian Gavan; Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: 2017 Venice Film Festival, Amanda Seyfried, Ethan Hawke, Levon Thurman-Hawke, Rebecca Hall, Uma Thurman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr