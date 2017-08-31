Harry Styles Shares Intimate Live Studio Video for 'Two Ghosts' - Watch Here!

Harry Styles has just shared a brand new unplugged studio performance video for his song called “Two Ghosts,” and you can watch it right here!

The track is the official second single from the 23-year-old entertainer’s self-titled debut solo album, which was released back in May.

The clip, which was filmed at the famed Abbey Road Studio in London, is part of Harry‘s Apple Music exclusive documentary film Harry Styles: Behind the Album.

The film chronicles the making of Harry‘s album and features exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage. According to a press release, “Two Ghosts” is one of 10 performances that will be included in the upcoming Apple Music exclusive, which still has no release date.

Also pictured: Harry spotted making his way out of the BBC studios after filming a special project with host Nick Grimshaw on Wednesday (August 30) in London, England.



Harry Styles – Two Ghosts (Live in Studio)