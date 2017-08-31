Thu, 31 August 2017 at 11:36 am
Here's Why Kendall Jenner Isn't Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
- Kendall Jenner scored a huge deal that will prevent her from walking in this year’s VS Fashion Show – TMZ
- What is Camila Cabello‘s new single going to be? – Just Jared Jr
- This new movie premiering in Venice is about shrink rays – Lainey Gossip
- John Legend hit the beach while shirtless – TooFab
- This was the most streamed track this summer – MTV
- Are you already thinking about Game of Thrones season 8? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet