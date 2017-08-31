Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 11:36 am

Here's Why Kendall Jenner Isn't Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Here's Why Kendall Jenner Isn't Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
  • Kendall Jenner scored a huge deal that will prevent her from walking in this year’s VS Fashion ShowTMZ
  • What is Camila Cabello‘s new single going to be? – Just Jared Jr
  • This new movie premiering in Venice is about shrink rays – Lainey Gossip
  • John Legend hit the beach while shirtless – TooFab
  • This was the most streamed track this summer – MTV
  • Are you already thinking about Game of Thrones season 8? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr